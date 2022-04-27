Suspect’s ex-girlfriend reacts to his involvement in Janesville shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Hailey Marquardt knew her ex-boyfriend Kevin Todd was struggling, but she was shocked to find out that he’d been named a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead.

Marquardt said she and Todd ended on good terms three years ago. The last time they spoke was after Todd’s mother passed away a year-and-a-half-ago.

”I saw his name, my heart dropped and when I saw his picture my jaw dropped,” she said. “My body started tingling. I started shaking a few minutes later. I called my mom, ‘My ex just shot somebody and ended his life.”'

Edwin Kanter was also shocked by the shooting. He lives across the street from Precision Metals.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a shooting like this,” Edwin said.

Edwin’s brother Eric Kanter checked in on the house when he heard reports of the shooting.

”If he would’ve thought about it just one second longer before he actually succumbed to that moment of rage,” Eric said. “His life is over with now. And for what? Was it worth it?”

Both Marquardt and Eric sad they were saddened by the situation.

“He said that he was in a bad spot,” Marquardt recalled their last conversation via text message, “I feel like I should’ve stepped up and done more and maybe this would’ve never happened if he just had somebody there for him.”

”But to get that angry and throw away your life and take another life?” Eric said. “It’s very sad.”

