Three displaced, cat deceased following Madison fire
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people are displaced, and a cat is deceased after a single-family home caught on fire Wednesday morning.
The Madison Fire Department responded to the incident on the 300 block of E. Dean Avenue at approximately 11:42 a.m.
After forcing entry into the house, firefighters noticed thick, black smoke coming from the basement, according to the MFD. Engine Co. 5 proceeded into the home in search of the fire.
Ladder Co. 8 provided ventilation through basement windows as Engine 5 searched for the fire and continued to put out hot spots.
While attending to the structure fire, firefighters located a cat that they tried to resuscitate, but the cat did not make it.
