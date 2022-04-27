UW-Madison provost, 4 others names as chancellor finalists

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) — The provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and four others from out of state have been named as finalists to lead the UW-Madison flagship campus.

The selections were made by the UW System’s 21-member Search and Screen Committee, which is headed by UW System Regent Vice President Karen Walsh. The finalists will come to Madison next week for interviews with the Special Regent Committee, as well as other groups. They will each also be made available for a public dialogue.

UW-Madison Provost John Scholz was the only finalist from Wisconsin named by a special hiring committee.

The others are:

Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor;

Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost;

Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the University of California Los Angeles Law School; and

Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost.

More information on each of the candidates is available here.

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the UW Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

