Verona English teacher honored at White House

Kabby Hong poses for a picture with his mother.
Kabby Hong poses for a picture with his mother.
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last summer, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction named high school English teacher Kabby Hong as one of their five “teachers of the year.”

This year, Hong visited the White House to receive that recognition.

The Verona Area High School teacher, who has taught at the school for the past 18 years, met with President Joe Biden to officially be awarded as Wisconsin’s Teacher of the Year, according to VAHS.

The award ceremony, which aired at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, acknowledged teachers all over the country for their contributions to schools.

