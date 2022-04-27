Wisconsin DMV first in nation to enable electric sharing of all driver records with other states

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has become the first DMV nationwide to share driver data electronically across other states.

According to WisDOT, the modernized system launched April 10, and ensures real-time exchange of driver information. It also improves data accuracy and DMV efficiency.

“States have long been required by federal law to electronically share driver history records for commercial driver license (CDL) holders. However, the sharing of major driving convictions from one state to another for non-commercial drivers has been primarily done via paper notices sent by U.S. mail,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained. “While most DMV customers will not notice any change, this new electronic process is an important part of improving the timeliness and accuracy of record sharing across state lines.”

The new state-to-state process for drivers who move from one state to another:

Allows states to share driver history data electronically, which will help form a more complete driver record that stays with the driver’s primary state of residence.

Determines if the applicant currently holds a driver license or identification card in another state. This authentication improves identity management -- one driver/one record -- and offers better fraud detection, which further enhances the integrity of Wisconsin’s credentials.

Provides real-time data exchange. This prevents people with major driving convictions in one state from getting a license in another due to delays in receiving conviction information.

Nine other states, including Minnesota, are expected to be electronically transmitting conviction information and driver history for all types by the end of the year, WisDOT said. It said more states will continue to follow Wisconsin in adding non-commercial pointers for real-time electronic data sharing.

