Active Stretch Ahead

Grab the umbrella
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A frontal boundary stalls out to the south through the end of the week. The good news is that rain chances will be isolated through Friday. Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower. Overnight lows into the 40s early, climbing after midnight. Isolated showers possible Friday, but partial sunshine will allow for warmer temperatures. Highs expected into the lower 60s.

A developing low pressure moves towards us Friday night into Saturday with a good chance of showers and storms lasting through the day Saturday. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs will be into the lower 60s. The cold front moves through into Sunday with lingering showers and cooler temperatures.

A few more disturbances impact us next week. The best chance of storms will be Tuesday and Thursday with lesser chances in-between that. Highs will remain below normal into the middle and upper 50s with possible cooler air arriving late next week.

