Bucks rout Bulls 116-100 in Game 5, advance to face Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and nine rebounds and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night to finish off the first-round series in five games.

The third-seeded Bucks advanced to face second-seeded Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 on Sunday in Boston.

The Celtics swept Brooklyn.

After splitting the first two games, the Bucks won the last three by an average margin of 23.3 points.

They won those three games without Khris Middleton, the All-Star who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Patrick Williams scored 23 points for Chicago.

