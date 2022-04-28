Check out a free pottery tour this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year marks the 10th annual Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour!

The Clay Collective is a group of 10 potters based in South Central Wisconsin with a combined total of over 300 years of experience that formed back in 2012.

The group is hosting a free, self-guided driving tour on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring the works of all 10 members of the Clay Collective as well as 15 featured guest potters.

Participating studios are in Cambridge, Deerfield, Johnson Creek and Lake Mills.

To learn more about the Clay Collective or the spring tour, visit their website.

