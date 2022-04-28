Commemorative “Brat Fest” beer on sale starting Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brat Fest will be held in person this Memorial Day weekend. To celebrate their return and the festival’s 40th anniversary, some local craft breweries have a new beer hitting stores on Friday.

Karben4 Brewing on Madison’s eastside was busy canning and packaging the beer last week.

“Oh, it’s a clean, crisp, pilsner,” said Ross Hubbard, sales director for Ale Asylum. “It’s really good!”

Brat Fest teamed up with Karben4 and two other craft breweries, Capital Brewery in Middleton and Madison’s Ale Asylum to brew a special pilsner for the event.

“We wanted to give them something light and easy to drink that wasn’t too overwhelming at all. I just had my first one and it’s awesome,” added Hubbard.

The bright orange and yellow cans really stand out – especially with the Brat Fest logo on the label.

“We haven’t been doing Brat Fest for the past two years so having this and having it being our 40th it can’t get any better than that,” said Tim Metcalfe, owner of Metcalfe’s Markets and organizer of Brat Fest.

Metcalfe says after everything we’ve been through during this pandemic, we’ve all earned a beer and a brat.

“We’ve been all cooped up for two years and it’s going to feel so good to gather again as a community,” added Metcalfe.

“Well, we love our brats, that’s for sure,” said Zak Koga, owner and co-founder of Karben4. “We love all things grilling and beer drinking in Wisconsin,”

This limited supply beer will be sold in four packs at both locations of Metcalfe’s Markets starting on Friday.

“I think it’s really easy to get behind brats, beer, music and charity and getting out community together,” said Koga.

This iconic Madison summertime tradition is finally back with a beer to boot. Plus, 25 cents of every can sold will go to Brat Fest charities! Over the 40 years, Brat Fest has donated more than $2.3 million to a number of local charities.

Just a reminder, this beer will not be available at Brat Fest over Memorial Day weekend. It will only be sold in stores in the weeks prior.

