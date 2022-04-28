Dane Co. averaging 250 new COVID-19 cases per day as monthlong climb continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. topped 300 for the second day in a row Thursday, pushing the county’s seven-day rolling-average to an even 250 cases per day over the past week, the latest Public Health Madison & Dane Co. report found.

The current month-long rise in new cases has seen that average, which health officials use to track trends, quadruple in a little more than a month, having dipped below 60 per day in mid-March. The current surge has pushed new cases higher than all but two points during the pandemic, the first major wave in November 2020 and January of this year, the latter of which produced daily counts that dwarfed anything seen before or since.

The rise in cases, however, has not come with a notable increase in hospitalizations, which have remained steady ever since coming down from the peaks earlier this year, PHMDC’s dashboard shows. DHS’ weekly report, which was released Wednesday, also found no significant change in hospitalizations for south-central Wisconsin.

PHMDC is expected to release the number of COVID-19 related deaths for April after the end of the month. However, statewide figures remain near their all-time low. DHS reports the seven-rolling average for deaths linked to coronavirus sitting at one per day.

Like Dane Co., the case counts across Wisconsin have also risen sharply since March, when the rolling average ebbed to 321 cases per day as recently as the 27th of that month. While Dane Co. is more than four times as high as it was, Wisconsin is just shy at that count, with its average now reaching 1,205 per day.

The latest increase came after state health officials recorded the highest number of cases in a single day (1,642) since February, as the state recovered from the Omicron onslaught.

