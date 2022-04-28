Dear Evan Hansen coming to Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tony Award winner for Best Musical, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is coming to the Overture Center on May 10 through May 15 as part of its Broadway at Overture Series.

Ticket prices will range from $49-$149.

This musical has struck a chord everywhere, bringing in 6 Tony awards in 2017 and a 2018 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is the third-to-last Broadway at Overture Series performance of the season. It will be followed by ‘Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of the Temptations’ in June, and conclude with ‘Hamilton’ in August.

Tickets can be bought from the Overture Center’s website.

