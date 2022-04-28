First Janesville police officer to arrive at Tuesday’s shooting shares his experience

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sergeant Jimmy Holford shared that being the first officer at the Precision Drawn Metal shooting is a large responsibility, but that his training and 15 years of experience prepared him.

”There’s a burden on that first person because there’s more tasks than 10 people can do and you’re only one right?” Sgt Holford said.

Task one was locating the victim. Holford said the victim was inside the building, past the office breakroom and in the entrance of the metal shop area.

Holford said people were rendering aid to the victim and told him the suspect had run away.

Next, he warned his team, firefighters and EMTs about what they would be walking into.

”You have to really prioritize which ones [tasks] need to get done and then you also are responsible for communicating for everybody else so that they can identify what other tasks to backfill,” Holford said.

Finally, his time is spent keeping witnesses calm.

”For everybody else there they’re feeling super super helpless,” he described the scene. “For somebody who knows what they’re doing to get there even when you’re talking about the trauma that they’re going to experience that’s going to help them cope down the road.”

Sgt Holford used to feel overwhelmed when arriving first on a scene early in his career.

”That’s a terrible feeling to have that helplessness,” he said. “So not wanting to feel like that again is partly what’s motivated me to train, study and work on that skill set to the degree that I have.”

He credited Janesville Police Department’s training and 15 years of experience on the police force for his ability to walk into the unknown.

”To walk in there with confidence is something that I honestly feel like I’ve earned,” Holford said. “I’ve earned my confidence to do that through the preparation that I’ve had.”

The victim did not survive the shooting, but Sgt. Holford said his team did all that they could do.

