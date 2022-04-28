Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The preliminary autopsy for a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl who went missing Sunday night and whose body was discovered the following morning confirmed her death was a homicide.

The Chippewa Co. Coroner’s Office indicated Lily Peters had suffered from strangulation and blunt force trauma. The county’s district attorney’s office alleges the 14-year-old accused of killing Peters had punched her, hit her with a stick, and strangled her, in addition to sexually assaulting her.

Prosecutors revealed the new details when the eighth grader made his first court appearance on Wednesday. During the hearing, the teen was given a million-dollar cash bond after prosecutors argued the boy may be a flight risk and they needed to protect the community, accusing the defendant of planning to rape and kill her prior to the attack.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm previously said that the defendant was not a stranger to Peters and was known to her.

He is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault, and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child. Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022. (Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

Peters was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening. Kelm said the defendant was arrested in the City of Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening.

Kelm said over 200 tips were provided to the Police Department, and the chief noted were critical to the investigation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation finished processing the crime scene Monday night, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office removed Peters’ body to conduct a forensic autopsy. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County, Minn., is handling the autopsy.

The final autopsy results could take four to six weeks as medical examiners wait for toxicology reports.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.