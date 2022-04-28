Madison legal expert details the challenges of a child in adult court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old received his first day in court in Chippewa Falls and faces several charges in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. For the first time, the public received a glimpse at the complications the defendant’s age will impose on the case.

“Alright, everyone, before we begin this proceeding, I wanted to just remind everyone the court has issued an order on decorum for today,” said judge Benjamin Lane.

Lane’s start to the first day in court included a reminder not to film the defendant, referred to by the initial C. P.-B., or the gallery. It is one of many things in the case that the defendant’s age will impact.

“Wisconsin is among one of the few states where a person this young, a child this young, could be tried in adult court,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison clinical law professor Adam Stevenson.

C. P.-B. is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault, and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child. Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. Stevenson says the defense will try to move the case to juvenile court if the option is available, but to do that, the charge of 1st-degree intentional homicide will need to be dropped. It is an outcome Stevenson sees as unlikely.

“We do, in Wisconsin, tend to proceed in adult court with individuals this young and sometimes even younger, unfortunately, in adult court with these homicide-type proceedings,” said Stevenson.

He adds that the defendant’s age will likely change the decision-making for the defense if the case continues in adult court, impacting things like having C.P.-B. testify in his defense or what plea deals the defense looks to take.

“There are significant complexities representing an individual as young as this individual,” said Stevenson.

The next trial date is scheduled for May 5th, at 3:30 p.m.

