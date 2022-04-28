Advertisement

MPD: One person seriously injured after hitting tree

By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is seriously injured after a vehicle stuck a tree on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

According to Madison police, a call came in around 2:14 a.m. about a car that hit a tree on South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane.

Officials say, two people were inside the car during the accident. One person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

South Whitney Way and Endeavor is closed while an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

