Pet of the Week: Meet Jax!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week may only have three legs, but he hasn’t lost a bit of his puppy energy and enthusiasm!

The entire time Jax was here at the NBC15 studio, he was running up to everybody he met to get all the pets and scratches.

Jax is a Siberian Husky, just about a year old, weighs 64 pounds and he is still looking for his fur-ever home!

Interested in adopting him? He is available at the Dane County Humane Society right here in Madison!

