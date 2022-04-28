Advertisement

Prepare your garden for spring planting

Jung Garden Center shares which vegetables and flowers are ready to be planted.
Dick Zondag, a Plant Doctor at Jung’s Garden Center, says there are a variety of vegetables you can put in the ground now.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As spring gets underway, greenthumbers are preparing their gardens for planting.

Dick Zondag, Chairman of the Board at Jung’s Garden Center, says there are a variety of vegetables ready to go in the ground. These include beets, carrots, spinach, onions, and broccoli.

He recommends putting down some black plastic to heat the soil up in order to plant peppers and tomatoes.

For those new to gardening, Zondag says to start small and to take notes

“Keep a good notebook of the varieties that you use,” said Zondag. “Every year, you’ll get better at it, so don’t give up on it.”

Dedication to your garden is key, Zondag says.

“Vegetable gardening is a good hobby, but you’re going to find there’s a lot of weeds and things that come up, so it can be a chore,” he added.

When it comes to flowers, Zondag says you should select a mix of annuals and perennials so there’s always something blooming in your backyard.

Annuals, like petunias and zinnias, need to be planted every year. Perennials, like delphiniums, are plants that come back year after year and have a specific time of year that they bloom.

For more advice, visit Jung Garden Center or any local area nursery.

