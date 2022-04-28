Rain Likely This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure to the southwest of here will hold nearly stationary over the central Plains. This low and its associated warm front will bring a few spotty light showers to southern Wisconsin today. Clouds will hang around for the better part of the remainder of this week as the low passes through the north-central part of the country. This will keep low-level moisture and cool conditions in place.

Somewhat milder air will move in for the weekend and early next Week. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 60s. (wmtv)

Highs through the rest of the week will be well below average. Average highs for this time of year are in the lower 60s. Rain will become likely during the weekend as the low moves in. The best chances will be Saturday with some lingering showers expected on Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of light showers. High: 47. Wind: E 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 42. Wind: E 10-15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 62.

