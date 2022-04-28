Advertisement

Regulators approve 2nd phase of Alliant solar plan

Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan
(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on the second phase of Alliant Energy’s $1.5 billion solar energy plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported the Public Service Commission unanimously approved Alliant’s plan Thursday to buy or build six solar farms in Dane, Grant, Green, Rock and Waushara counties for $620 million. Together the plants are expected to produce 441 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 100,000 homes.

The PSC last year approved Alliant’s plan to spend about $925 million to develop 675 megawatts of solar power spread across six other projects currently in development.

The projects are all part of Alliant's plan to replace its coal-fired power plants in Wisconsin in the next two years. Alliant estimates the move will save ratepayers $1.52 billion to $6.15 billion over the next three-and-a-half decades.

Alliant officials want to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions by 2050.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak noted the potential for long-term savings but acknowledged the up-front costs and land use.

“The hard part is the cost comes now, early on,” she said.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Congress respondents support 350-wolf limit
Kinnard Farms
Large dairy farm sues state over wastewater permit changes
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) and Christian Yelich (22) await Willy Adames after he hit...
Adames 2 homers, career-best 7 RBIs as Brewers beat Pirates
Tim Michels
Republican Michels launches campaign for Wisconsin governor