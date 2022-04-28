Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old woman missing from Madison

Silver Alert for Darlene Hansen
Silver Alert for Darlene Hansen
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman from Dane County.

Authorities said Darlene Joyce Hansen was last seen leaving her residence on Springfield Ct. in Madison at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hansen always returns home before dark, but has not returned home this evening.

She is described as 4′11″, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair above the shoulder.

Hansen is likely wearing blue clothing- a light blue jacket with a blue shirt underneath and white shoes. She would be operating a red Toyota Prius with WI license plate 440URK.

According to the alert, Hansen can become confused due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

