Alert Day - Saturday Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Active weather returns to southern Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday is a First Alert Day at NBC15 as strong storms roll through during the afternoon and early evening.

Winds were picking up Friday afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the West. Growing cloud cover is expected for the evening & overnight hours. Scattered showers spread over Wisconsin during the overnight hours. Rain will be around Saturday morning as lows drop into the upper 40s. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out through midday while those showers roll through.

During the afternoon, stronger southerly winds bring in more moisture. Coupled with increasing instability & an active upper-level pattern, strong storms are possible during the afternoon. Gusty winds and hail are the biggest concerns. Rotating thunderstorms could produce an isolated tornado or two. SE Wisconsin stands the best chance of seeing stronger storms. Stay tuned for updates!

The severe weather threat comes to close after sunset Saturday. Clouds remain overhead by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out.

Although the weather appears dry Monday, showers roll back in Monday night and throughout Tuesday. This looks to be a good soaking rain as highs top out in the 50s.

The remainder of the week appears cooler than average with occasional showers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.