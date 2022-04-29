Advertisement

Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s punishment comes after a San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody

Latest News

Packers select Devonte Wyatt as the 28th pick
Packers logo
Packers select Quay Walker as the 22nd pick
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the...
Bucks rout Bulls 116-100 in Game 5, advance to face Celtics
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) and Christian Yelich (22) await Willy Adames after he hit...
Adames 2 homers, career-best 7 RBIs as Brewers beat Pirates