Fire on Madison’s East side forces school evacuation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Class ended early at St. Dennis School Thursday, as students and teachers rushed out of the building due to a fire. Thanks to a quick evacuation, which the school principal says took under a minute, no one was injured.

The Madison Fire Department received a call around 2:30 in the afternoon, arriving to find the fire in the school’s basement, which is attached to St. Dennis Catholic Church. The fire was put out around 4:00 p.m.

Both the Madison Fire Chief and school principal Matt Beisser commended the staff on the execution of the evacuation, getting over 200 students out quickly and safely.

“That’s our team, Covid, fire, we’re on top of everything, you know every event that gets thrown at us we adjust like I said the kids were out of the building in under a minute,” said Beisser.

School is canceled for Friday. Depending on the extent of the smoke damage, class may return Monday. The MFD is still investigating the case of the fire.

