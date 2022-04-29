Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY - Rain Likely This Weekend

Windy conditions are expected as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure to the southwest of here will begin to make its way northeastward today. This low and its associated warm front will bring milder temperatures to southern Wisconsin today. We will see more clouds than sun today, but at least some sun should peak through at times.

Milder temperatures, but increasing winds are on the way for the weekend.
Clouds will hang around for the better part of the weekend as the low passes through the north-central part of the country. This will keep low-level moisture and rainy conditions in place. A few thunderstorms are expected Saturday as well. Some of them could be strong or severe during the afternoon.

Rain will be likely Saturday. a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible east...
NBC15 meteorologists have gone with a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of widespread rain and potentially severe thunderstorms, mainly east of Madison. Highs for the next couple of days will be in the lower to middle 60s. Average highs for this time of year are in the lower 60s. Rain will become likely beginning tonight and continuing into the weekend as the low moves in. The best chances will be Saturday with some lingering showers expected on Sunday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High: 63. Wind: E 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. Low: 50. Wind: E 10-15.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 64.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 55.

