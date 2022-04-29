Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody

Latest News

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot