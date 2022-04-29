Madison lays out Crazylegs Classic road closures amidst new route

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several downtown Madison streets will be closed Saturday morning as the Crazylegs Classic races through town. The City of Madison is reminding drivers they will need to allot some extra time if they are planning head that way.

Organizers carved a new route through the city, and some of the affected roads will have changed from previous years. Construction at Camp Randall forced organizers to find a new path. That new route ends under the Camp Randall Arch, rather than inside the stadium.

(Click Here for the new routes)

The city’s Traffic Engineering Division noted some of the main streets that will see closures include:

W. Gilman St.;

Langdon St.;

University Ave.;

W. Johnson St.;

N. Charter St., and;

W. Dayton St.

A map of the 8k run and 2k walk routes are shown above.

City officials expect traffic to be disrupted between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For those who figure that if traffic will be disrupted, they might as well join in the fun, there’s still time to join! Registration right now for individuals runs $45 for the 8k and $35 for the 2-mile walk.

Registration is available on race day, but prices are expected to rise by then. Families, groups, organizations, and businesses are all invited to join up for a Fun & Fitness Team and they will get an extra gift for doing so.

NBC15 News’ own Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino and Sports Director Mike Jacques will team up to emcee the race, with WMTV-TV serving as a title sponsor for the event.

