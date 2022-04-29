Advertisement

Middleton teen donates thousands of dollars worth of toys, blankets to UW Hospital patients

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of three of his friends and fellow classmates who passed away in a car crash in October, a student-athlete from Middleton High School raised and spent thousands of dollars on goodies for patients at UW Hospital.

After receiving an enormous amount of community and support and collecting $17,000 in donations, Owen Sheehan has spent many hours purchasing and preparing goods for hospital patients.

“I would say any form that makes them smile is impactful to me,” Sheehan said. “A lot of these Legos and gaming consuls, speakers, blankets will hopefully bring some smiles. Jack and Evan and Simon all love video games, so the video games I think will be a big impact here.”

Sheehan’s friend Jack was a patient at UW Hospital and inspired Sheehan’s choice to donate to patients there. He said he hopes that the toys and blankets bring comfort and normality to kids of all ages.

Sheehan said he has a little over $4,000 left to spent and is awaiting a new list from patients.

From Owen Sheehan, the Middleton teen who's making blankets for UW hospital, related to the...
