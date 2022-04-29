Advertisement

Mining company seeks permit in Marathon County

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A mining company wants permission to explore for gold and other minerals in Marathon County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Green Light Metals submitted an exploratory drilling application to the county on Thursday.

The company wants to explore in Eau Claire River County Park. The company received a state permit in February that’s good through June 30.

The site likely would become an open-pit mine if Green Light decides to launch a full-scale operation there.

Mining at the site could become the first such activity in Wisconsin after legislators overturned a moratorium in 2017.

