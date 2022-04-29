More Wisconsin counties seeing medium or high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest update county-by-county analysis of COVID-19 community levels is reflecting the continuing spread of the virus, which has increased significantly over the past month (although, case counts remain far, far below January levels).

When the Dept. of Health Services ditched its own community activity and transmission report, the entire state was covered in green, with all 72 counties reporting Low levels.

In the first update since the changeover last week, Dane Co. moved into the Medium column, as did Rusk and Barron counties. Now, those two northwestern Wisconsin counties have turned orange, crossing into the CDC’s High category.

As far as Dane Co., despite a month-long rise that has pushed its seven-day rolling average to levels only seen twice before during the pandemic, it remains Medium. However, the yellow denoting that category is spreading north, hopping the county line into Columbia and Green Lake counties.

Two other Wisconsin counties were also downgraded to Medium: Bayfield and La Crosse. The remaining 65 counties are still considered as having Low COVID-19 Community Levels.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, on April 29, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

DHS’ latest daily reports will not be released until later Friday afternoon. NBC15 News will update this story when that data are available.

