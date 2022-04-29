New art gallery & education center opening in Jefferson Co.

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A new art gallery and community education center will open in Jefferson County with a special reception on Sunday.

The Gallery at Solarium is in the former Perry Judd Building on West Madison Street in Waterloo. Officials said their goal is to support artists and give them a space to grow, teach and learn from one another, as well as promote the arts in the community.

There will be an opening reception on Sunday, May 1 from 2-5 p.m. with complimentary wine and cheese at 575 West Madison St.

The premiere exhibit is called “The Community” and features the work of various Madison-area artists from the Madison Artists Guild.

David O. Williams is an artist with work being showcased at The Gallery and is also the President of the Madison Artists Guild.

He enjoys painting groups of people engaging in social activities and said key aspects to his work include, “simplifying or obscuring faces and losing the distinction between separate people or the background. This creates a sense of separation, mystery, and a feeling of being lost in the crowd.”

Williams is excited to be a part of the grand opening, adding that “the renovations to the building promise to make this a destination space.”

He adds that there aren’t that many galleries in the area these days, so when a new one opens, it creates exciting opportunities for artists like him.

“Art in person is the best viewing and buying experience. Receptions are a great way to actually be able to talk with and interact with art lovers,” said Williams.

