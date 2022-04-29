Advertisement

One dead after Wednesday crash in west Madison

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the individuals involved in an early morning crash on Madison’s west side earlier this week has died, the Madison Police Department reports.

In an update on Friday, MPD revealed the individual, whose name was not released, had passed away. The update did not indicate if the person who died had been the driver or the passenger.

Its initial report indicated two people were in the vehicle on Wednesday when it struck a tree near the S. Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane intersection.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. and transported two people to the hospital. At the time, MPD stated one of the individuals had suffered very significant injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

