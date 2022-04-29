Advertisement

Packers draft North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

The former Bison wide receiver will stay in the green and gold.
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have drafted their first offensive player of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson as the 34th overall pick.

Green Bay acquired the 34th overall pick from the Vikings in exchange for the No. 53 and No. 59 picks.

The 6′5″ Tampa native led the Bison this past season with 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.

So far all three of the Packers draft picks are National Champions.

