Packers draft North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have drafted their first offensive player of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson as the 34th overall pick.

Green Bay acquired the 34th overall pick from the Vikings in exchange for the No. 53 and No. 59 picks.

The 6′5″ Tampa native led the Bison this past season with 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.

So far all three of the Packers draft picks are National Champions.

