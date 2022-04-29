Packers select Devonte Wyatt as the 28th pick

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers decided to get defensive with their pick of Linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia with the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 28th pick, the Packers selected Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle from Georgia.

Wyatt is 6′3″ 315 pound force on the defensive line.

The former Bulldog had 18 solo tackles this past season and 2 and ½ sacks.

Wyatt is originally Decatur, GA.

