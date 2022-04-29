Advertisement

Packers select Quay Walker as the 22nd pick

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Once the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, it was assumed that Green Bay would take a Wide Receiver in this year’s NFL Draft.

But before the Packers could select 6 Wide Receivers were picked before the Green and Gold could make a selection.

With that being said with 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Quay Walker, LB, from Georgia.

The former Bulldog had 39 solo tackles and 1 and ½ sacks last year for the National Champions.

He is 6′4″ and weighs 240 pounds.

Walker is originally from Cordele, GA.

