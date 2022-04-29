Advertisement

Record Prices: Diesel prices reach two all-time highs in one day

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Diesel prices are on the rise again, and the latest survey by GasBuddy finds the vital fuel setting two records in the same day. On Friday, the company reported diesel prices have reached an all-time high, at $5.16/gallon, eclipsing the previous record set just last month.

Not only is the price itself higher than ever, so is the gap between diesel and conventional gasoline, GasBuddy discovered. Researchers found it now costs a full dollar more per gallon to fill a diesel tank than it does for a gas engine. The previous highwater mark of 98 cents was set in November 2008, during the depths of the Great Recession.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan pointed out that, while gas prices take up the lion’s share of the headlines - because that’s what the average driver uses - it is diesel that fuels the economy, as it is used in many commercial vehicles. He noted that inventories of distillates, which include diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel, have fallen to their lowest levels in years.

“Should distillate inventories fall another five million barrels, which is less than five percent, they will be at their lowest level in nearly 20 years, compounding the problem,” he explained, adding that the economic rebound – as well as the war in Ukraine – makes a decline that much harder.

Beyond the war, which drove last month’s records for both diesel and gasoline, this new increase can also be attributed to the rising consumer demand for goods, which, in turn, means more items need to be shipped and those dwindling supplies.

Its experts expect the northeastern part of the U.S. will be especially affected because of COVID-19 shutdowns and a 2019 fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody

Latest News

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
More Wisconsin counties seeing medium or high COVID-19 levels
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father
Iyanna Nichols, who loves working with children and is fascinated by human behavior, wants to...
Joke turns into nearly $2 million in scholarships for high school senior
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine