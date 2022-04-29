Advertisement

Special Olympics Wisconsin names new President & CEO

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin announced Friday they have chosen a new President & CEO for the 50-year-old organization.

Chad Hershner will begin his new role on May 16, 2022. According to Special Olympics Wisconsin, Hershner is an experienced executive with over 25 years of leadership experience.

“Mr. Hershner has an impressive track record of management, fundraising, and organizational culture-building experience, as well as a heart for advocating for people with intellectual disabilities,” Marc Cadieux, Chair of the Special Olympics Wisconsin Board of Directors said. “We are thrilled to have Chad join our organization and we are confident the talent he brings will help guide us forward.”

Hershner specializes in strategic planning, team building, and fiscal management among other tasks, Special Olympics Wisconsin said. He has focused his career on working alongside mission-focused organizations.

“Personally, I have several friends whose lives, or the lives of their children, have been positively impacted by their involvement with Special Olympics Wisconsin,” Hershner said. “I am excited to join an incredible team of staff and I look forward to working closely with our athletes, families and dedicated partners who share in our vision to create communities of inclusion throughout Wisconsin.”

In his role as President & CEO, Hershner will work toward increasing opportunities for athletes to perform at their best, Special Olympics Wisconsin said. He is also tasked with building positive attitudes towards people with intellectual disabilities, generating financial capacity, and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization.

Don Wiginton has served as Interim President & CEO Since January 1, 2022, according to the organization.

