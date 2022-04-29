UW Health Kids offers lawn mower safety reminders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As spring kicks into gear, UW Health Kids is urging the community to follow lawn mower safety tips.

Thousands of kids are treated for lawn mower-related injuries each year in the United States, UW Health said. These incidents often happen with the person mowing is distracted, even for just a second.

“Every year we see lawn mower injuries at American Family Children’s Hospital, unfortunately some of these result in amputation of a leg or an arm which are life altering for kids and their parents,” Dr. Ken Noonan, pediatric orthopedic Surgeon at UW Health Kids said. “It is important to know where your kids are at all times while mowing.”

UW Health experts recommend following these tips:

Don’t start mowing until you know where all kids are, children under six should stay inside until the mowing is over.

Never allow a child to ride as a passenger on a riding lawn mower.

Teach children that lawn mowers are not toys.

A child should be at least 12 years old before using a push mower.

A child should be at least 16 when using a riding lawn mower.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.