Walk MS: Take a step toward the cure

By Leigh Mills
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 10,000 people in Wisconsin live with multiple sclerosis — it’s believed to be one of the highest rates in the nation.

NBC15 sat down with two activists — Autumn Neugent and Jim Turk — who have been instrumental over the years in raising awareness of MS and and fighting for a cure.

One way to help is to support and attend Walk MS, which is coming up on Sunday, May 15, where NBC15′s Leigh Mills will emcee the race.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Walk MS website.

