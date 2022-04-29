Advertisement

Workers at three Dane Co. Starbucks locations file for union rights

Workers at 2981 Tiverton Pike Drive in Fitchburg, 6512 Monona Drive in Monona and 3515...
Workers at 2981 Tiverton Pike Drive in Fitchburg, 6512 Monona Drive in Monona and 3515 University Ave in Madison joined the wave of union organizing efforts(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers at three Dane County Starbucks locations filed for union representation with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 on April 25.

Workers at 2981 Tiverton Pike Drive in Fitchburg, 6512 Monona Drive in Monona and 3515 University Ave in Madison joined the wave of union organizing efforts currently being undertaken at workplaces across the state and nation.

“Congratulations to Starbucks workers in Fitchburg, Monona, and Madison who are coming together and organizing a union with UFCW Local 1473,” Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale said. “Working people are demanding a seat at the table in order to have a say in wages, benefits, scheduling, safety and more. Starbucks workers are part of a growing wave of union organizing that is sweeping our nation in the wake of the pandemic.”

On April 27, the Oak Creek Starbucks became the first Starbucks location in Wisconsin to unionize. Over 200 Starbucks locations across America have filed for elections to be represented by Workers United.

