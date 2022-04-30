ALERT DAY - Severe Storms Possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. Showers & storms have the potential to turn severe during the late afternoon & early evening hours. Hail & an isolated tornado remain possible as these storms roll through. Gusty winds are also possible in the strongest storms.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms had developed in SW Wisconsin as of Saturday afternoon. These storms are expected to intensify within a few hours into Saturday evening. The strongest storms may produce hail & gusty winds (up to 60mph). An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The severe threat ends after sunset with the loss of instability. Showers and storms will also exit the region by 7-8 p.m. Breezy westerly winds bring spotty showers into the Badger State through Sunday. As low-pressure rolls into Wisconsin, scattered showers will wrap around the center of the system. Shower chances for Sunday will be higher in central Wisconsin. After a morning in the upper 40s, highs will top out in the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

NW winds prevail by Monday - although temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 50s.

The next best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday -- a good soaking rain for southern Wisconsin.

Highs remain in the 50s throughout next week with another chance for showers by Thursday.

