Advertisement

ALERT DAY - Severe Storms Possible

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of southern Wisconsin thru 8 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado WATCH for parts of southern Wisconsin...
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado WATCH for parts of southern Wisconsin thru 8 p.m.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. Showers & storms have the potential to turn severe during the late afternoon & early evening hours. Hail & an isolated tornado remain possible as these storms roll through. Gusty winds are also possible in the strongest storms.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms had developed in SW Wisconsin as of Saturday afternoon. These storms are expected to intensify within a few hours into Saturday evening. The strongest storms may produce hail & gusty winds (up to 60mph). An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The severe threat ends after sunset with the loss of instability. Showers and storms will also exit the region by 7-8 p.m. Breezy westerly winds bring spotty showers into the Badger State through Sunday. As low-pressure rolls into Wisconsin, scattered showers will wrap around the center of the system. Shower chances for Sunday will be higher in central Wisconsin. After a morning in the upper 40s, highs will top out in the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

NW winds prevail by Monday - although temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 50s.

The next best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday -- a good soaking rain for southern Wisconsin.

Highs remain in the 50s throughout next week with another chance for showers by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

Latest News

Saturday Extended Forecast
Alert Day - Strong storms possible Saturday Afternoon
Severe weather is possible across southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
ALERT DAY - Saturday Storms
Alert Day - Strong storms possible Saturday
Alert Day - Strong storms possible Saturday
Rain will be likely Saturday. a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible east...
FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY - Rain Likely This Weekend