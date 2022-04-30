Badgers LB Leo Chenal drafted by Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal was the 103rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, and will be joining the Chiefs.

Chenal was a standout amongst the top-ranked Wisconsin defense, leading the team in total tackles, tackles for loss and quarterback hurries.

“They’re gonna get someone that’s bringing everyone up around them. I’m gonna be bringing the juice every practice, every game, I’m going to be violent so I’m going to set the tone with my physicality every single game.”

The 6′3″ 250 pound Junior attended the NFL Combine in March where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and posted a 40.5″ vertical.

At Wisconsin’s pro day Chenal benched 34 reps, five more than any other player at pro day.

After pro day and the NFL Combine, Chenal has been training in his hometown of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, spending time with his family before the draft.

Chenal said he didn’t seriously consider the possibility of playing in the NFL until the Minnesota game his sophomore year. Against the gophers Chenal has 10 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

"I came in the most uncoordinated kid I've ever seen."



LB Leo Chenal checking in at #59 in @MoveTheSticks top 150 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft. @chenal_leo credits #Badger football for developing him into the player he is today pic.twitter.com/FBxu48DRdP — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 25, 2022

“It’s my passion in life,” Chenal said. “So being able to play at the most elite level in the entire world is something crazy to think about, it’s an honor alone.”

Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss was selected by the Rams with the very next pick.

