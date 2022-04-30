Beloit Dirty Dash registration opens Monday for its 2022 return

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Children and teens ages 4-18 are invited to experience new and exciting obstacles, get muddy, stay active and have fun during the 7th annual Beloit Dirty Dash.

The event is running at full-scale for the first time since 2019, and registration opens Monday.

A modified event was held in 2021 because of COVID-19 transmission levels in the community at that time.

The event this year will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Big Hill Park (1201 Big Hill Road):

Ages 4-6: 9 a.m.

Ages 7-9: 9:45 a.m.

Ages 10-18: 10:30 a.m.

Family/Kids with Special Needs Run (Ages 4-18): 11:00 a.m.

The registration fee is $10/participant if registered by the July 1, 2022 deadline. Registration fees will increase to $15/participant on July 2.

Registration does not include a t-shirt. T-shirts can be purchased for $10 for youth sizes or $15 for adult sizes. T-shirt prices will also increase by $5 after July 1.

Registration is online only and will open on Monday, May 2 on Eventbrite.

All participants must register, including those participating in the Family/Kids with Special Needs run.

More information about the Beloit Dirty Dash can be found here.

