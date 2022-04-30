Broncos draft Badger DE Matt Henningsen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 206th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen.

As a graduate student majoring in electrical and computer engineering, Henningsen played in all 13 of UW’s games this season, finishing with 33 total tackles, 5.5 for loss and three sacks.

#Badgers DE Matt Henningsen goes to the Broncos at No. 206 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) April 30, 2022

Henningsen will join former Badgers Melvin Gordon and Russell Wilson in the mile-high city. Henningsen is the fourth Badger to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

