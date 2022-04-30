Advertisement

Broncos draft Badger DE Matt Henningsen

Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) during an NCAA football game on Friday,...
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)(Mark Lomoglio | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 206th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen.

As a graduate student majoring in electrical and computer engineering, Henningsen played in all 13 of UW’s games this season, finishing with 33 total tackles, 5.5 for loss and three sacks.

Henningsen will join former Badgers Melvin Gordon and Russell Wilson in the mile-high city. Henningsen is the fourth Badger to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

Latest News

FILE -Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the...
Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine,...
Cowboys select TE Jake Ferguson in fourth round
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Badgers LB Leo Chenal drafted by Chiefs
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
Packers draft North Dakota State WR Christian Watson