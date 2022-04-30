Broncos draft Badger DE Matt Henningsen
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 206th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen.
As a graduate student majoring in electrical and computer engineering, Henningsen played in all 13 of UW’s games this season, finishing with 33 total tackles, 5.5 for loss and three sacks.
Henningsen will join former Badgers Melvin Gordon and Russell Wilson in the mile-high city. Henningsen is the fourth Badger to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
