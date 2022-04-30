Broncos select CB Faion Hicks in seventh round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’ll be a reunion in the mile high city for Faion Hicks and Matt Henningsen.

Cornerback Faion Hicks was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and was Denver’s last pick at 232.

Hicks played 11 games this past season for the Badgers, finishing the 2021 season with 28 total tackles and nine pass breakups. The Miami native was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020.

