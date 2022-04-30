Cowboys select TE Jake Ferguson in fourth round

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 129th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected former Badger tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Madison native was a three-year starter at Wisconsin, finished the 2021 season tied for first on the team with three touchdowns, 450 total receiving yards and an average of 34.62 receiving yards per game. Ferguson led the team with 46 receptions in 2021, and received All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons.

Ferguson becomes the third Badger to get selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

