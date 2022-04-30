DNR makes it easier to weigh in on air quality issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is making it easier for the public to weigh in on decisions that affect the air they breathe.

The Wisconsin DNR is rolling out a new webpage that allows the public to engage in the air permit process.

The new webpage helps people find recent air permit actions and air permit input opportunities.

The federal Clean Air Act and Wisconsin laws call for public participation and input on air permit actions.

“It’s important to include as many communication options as we can for the public to have adequate avenues to reach out to for questions,” Acting DNR Air Program Director Kristin Hart said. “The DNR’s Air Permit process is not simple. Our goal is to make the process as accessible and understandable as possible. We want the public to know how and when to get involved in air permits, and these updates and new resources aim to do just that.”

The new webpage makes this possible by giving easier access to communication with DNR staff and other stakeholders. The DNR’s meetings and hearings calendar, DNR staff contacts and links to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Title V petition process are also available.

The webpage is designed to improve readability on both desktops and mobile devices. It contains the critical information the public needs to know about air permit applications through final permit decisions and includes additional background information and resources.

When users visit the webpage, they can view any resources posted on the page, including steps of the permit process:

Other features include:

A list of tips and videos on searching the tables and finding permit action documents.

A link to an Air Management Program permit engineer’s email for comments and questions for each permit, permit application or final permit decision.

A direct link to the DNR’s Air Permit Search Tool web application.

