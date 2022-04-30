GiGi’s Playhouse celebrates acceptance at inaugural Dash for Down Syndrome

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to make the world a more accepting place, GiGi’s Playhouse Madison, an achievement center for people with Down Syndrome, hosted its first ever GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge Dash for Down Syndrome.

Saturday’s event took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured a 5K run, 1 mile walk, kids dash, and community festival. In addition to hosting the festivities, GiGi’s Playhouse raised money to provide free educational, therapeutic and career-development programming for over 350 families in the area.

More than 200 participants and 40 to 50 volunteers joined in the fun and together raised $35,000 at the event, $10K more than the playhouse’s goal.

GiGi’s Playhouse Board member Kelly Antonson said she was thrilled with the community support, especially amid rainy weather conditions.

“We’ve had incredible community support. We had 37 teams registered and like Julie said we have over 400 people that have signed up. We had in-person registrations today even with the weather, so we are super grateful to the entire community.”

To learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse or to donate, visit https://support.gigisplayhouse.org/gigifit-acceptance-challenge-2022/charity/madison.

