Marshall man arrested following Sun Prairie shots fired incident

(WRDW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Apr. 29, 2022
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shots fired incident that took place Wednesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., Sun Prairie police were dispatched to the area of Vandenburg Street and Aspen Place for report of shots fired.

According to Sun Prairie PD, a disturbance occurred in the area just before the incident. Following the disturbance, the suspect fired multiple shots at the victims.

While no injuries were reported, three homes in the area were struck by rounds, Sun Prairie PD said.

An investigation determined that the victims and suspect knew each other.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Marshall, Wisconsin, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on one count of recklessly endangering safety. Additional charges are forthcoming, authorities said.

