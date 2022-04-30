Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have seven more picks on day three to add to their roster. Follow along as Green Bay makes their selections in rounds four through seven.

4th Round - #132 - WR Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

General manager Brian Gutekunst opted to pick his second WR in this year’s draft with his first selection on Saturday. The Packers added a compliment to the deep threat of Christian Watson by picking Romeo Doubs, who can play inside and use his speed over the middle. Last season Doubs was a first team All-Mountain West Conference selection with 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns. Doubs also returned punts for the Wolfpack and averaged 14.2 yards per kick. That could create competition between him and Amari Rodgers in the first year with new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) makes a touchdown reception behind California cornerback Collin Gamble (21) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) (D. Ross Cameron | AP)

4th Round - #140 - OL Zach Tom (Wake Forest)

Green Bay added their second tackle in this year’s draft by picking Zach Tom in the fourth round. Tom started his college career playing center as a freshman, and was moved to tackle as a sophomore. Starting 23 games over the last two seasons with Wake Forest. In 2021, Tom was on the field more than any other Demon Deacon and played 1,205 snaps. While he did play tackle at the end of his college career, Tom was considered by many to be a center during the draft process.

His older brother, Cameron, was a four year starter at Southern Miss and played for both the Saints and Dolphins in the NFL.

5th Round - #179 - EDGE Kinsley Enagbare (South Carolina)

The Packers traded away the 171st pick to Denver in exchange for pick 179 and another seventh round selection. They went on to take edge rusher Kinsley Enagbare out of South Carolina with the final pick in the fifth round. The 6′4″ 258 pound edge rusher ran a 4.68 40-yard dash at the combine, and was projected to go in the fourth or fifth round. Last season with the Gamecocks he had 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in his 12 starts. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Enagbare generated pressure on 15.7% of his opponents dropbacks backs last season. That’s good enough for ninth in the FBS and behind only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. in the SEC.

South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) and defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare keep an eye on Auburn before a snap on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Travis Bell | Sideline Carolina)

7th Round - #228 - S Tariq Carpenter (Georgia Tech)

