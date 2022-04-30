Porch collapse at Mifflin Street Block Party
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home on West Mifflin Street.
The call came in around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
At least three people were injured in the collapse on the 500 block of Mifflin Street, according to MPD.
Authorities did not indicate how badly the individual was injured; however, one person was being seen being loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace.
It’s unclear what caused the porch to collapse or how many people may have been on it at the time. The porch was on the second story of the home and was a little less than half as wide as the house.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
