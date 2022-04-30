Advertisement

Porch collapse at Mifflin Street Block Party

The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home on West Mifflin Street.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home on West Mifflin Street.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

At least three people were injured in the collapse on the 500 block of Mifflin Street, according to MPD.

Authorities did not indicate how badly the individual was injured; however, one person was being seen being loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace.

It’s unclear what caused the porch to collapse or how many people may have been on it at the time. The porch was on the second story of the home and was a little less than half as wide as the house.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

Latest News

Children and teens ages 4-18 are invited to experience new and exciting obstacles, get muddy,...
Beloit Dirty Dash registration opens Monday for its 2022 return
Right now, if you’re looking to buy a home you know the housing market in Wisconsin is bad for...
Baby Boomers may be stalling supply of available homes as housing market struggles
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Badgers LB Leo Chenal drafted by Chiefs
Runners participate in the Crazylegs Classic in downtown Madison.
Madison lays out Crazylegs Classic road closures amidst new route