Porch collapse at Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home on West Mifflin Street.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

At least three people were injured in the collapse on the 500 block of Mifflin Street, according to MPD.

Authorities did not indicate how badly the individual was injured; however, one person was being seen being loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace.

It’s unclear what caused the porch to collapse or how many people may have been on it at the time. The porch was on the second story of the home and was a little less than half as wide as the house.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

🚨 Emergency crews are responding after a porch collapsed outside a home on Mifflin St.



At least one injury was reported. The 500 block of Mifflin St. will be closed as crews respond. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) April 30, 2022

#BREAKING video from Mifflin St. after a porch collapsed during the annual block party @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/mjiYxOLXhT — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) April 30, 2022

#BREAKING a better look at the porch collapse on Mifflin St. at the block party. Our producer on the scene saw at least one person hurt and being loaded into an ambulance wearing a neck brace @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/7UNcQadvA9 — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) April 30, 2022

